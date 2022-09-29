Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira to deploy Jordan Ayew in midfield against Chelsea

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is ready to play Ghana forward Jordan Ayew in midfield in the game against Chelsea.

The Black Stars forward featured in a similar role against Newcastle United before the international break.

Patrick Vieira first experimented that position with the Ghanaian during pre-season with the 30-year-old excelling in the makeshift role.

“Jordan played that role when we went on tour so knows the responsibility of the position, and that gives me good options," he said ahead of Saturday's game.

“There's an option on the table to play him there. He was fantastic when he played there, is an intelligent player and is prepared to sacrifice himself for the team. When he went centrally that gave us really good balance."

Jordan Ayew has returned to England to begin preparations for the return of the English Premier League.

The Crystal Palace attacker started Ghana's friendly against Brazil before coming on late in the win over Nicaragua.