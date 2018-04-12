Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson gives update on Schlupp's injury return

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has given an update on the return of Ghanaian defender Jeffrey Schlupp.

The 25-year-old has been out since March 17 after sustaining an ankle injury in the Eagles 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

During the side's pre-match presser ahead of their Saturday's clash against Brighton, manager Roy Hodgson disclosed that he expects the former Leicester City left back to miss the encounter, but pointed out he's not too far from rejoining the team.

"He is not too far away from coming back, which will give me another option. He is closer to the team than we thought he should have been," Hodgson told reporters.

"It was a nasty injury he picked up at Huddersfield, but already he is showing signs of being back on the field. But it is in the hands of the medical staff."

Palace sit 17th in the Premier League standings with just three points clear of the relegation zone.

