Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce hails capture of Ghana star Jeffrey Schlupp

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has hailed the signing of Leicesetr City winger Jeffrey Schlupp.

The Eagles completed the signing of the Ghana international on a four and a half year deal on Friday.

And manager Sam Allardyce has spoken highly about the quality of the versatile man.

‘I am delighted we have been able to secure Jeffrey’s services, he is a player I have admired for some time and is a talented and athletic player," he told the club's official website

"He will bring strength and experience to the defence and will be a major asset for the club having just turned 24 years old."

The Ghanaian made 150 appearances for the Foxes in the Premier League, including 24 in their Premier League triumph last term.

He was dropped from Ghana's squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations to enable him sort out his club future.

