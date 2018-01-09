Crystal Palace sweat on Jeffery Schlupp injury ahead of Burnley clash

Crystal Palace are sweating on the fitness of defender Jeffery Schlupp after the Ghanaian was substituted early in their FA Cup defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday evening.

The injury occurred in the second minute in the Eagles 2-1 loss to Brighton at the Amex Stadium, when the Ghanaian left-back collided with Seagulls midfielder Isaiah Brown. The two players were stretched off for further medical checks.

But the former Leicester defender was unable to give off his best thereafter, and was eventually replaced with Senegal international Pape Souare in the 13th minute.

Brighton went ahead in the 25th minute courtesy Dale Stephens but Bakary Sako pulled parity for the Eagles in 69th minute before Glenn Murray's 87th minute header secured a win for Chris Hughton's outfit.

Palace will host Burnley in their next game in the English Premier League on Saturday, 13 January.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

