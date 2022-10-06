Crystal Palace told to keep close eye on Ghanaian youngster Malachi Boateng

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is being urged to take a look at Malachi Boateng, an English-born Ghanaian who is doing well in Scotland.

The talented 20-year-old ace is currently on loan with Scottish Championship side Queen's Park and is thriving in his new role in Scotland, scoring one goal and providing one assist in seven appearances so far.

Boateng received high praise from Crystal Palace U23 manager Shaun Derry after winning the Crystal Palace U23 Player of the Year award in 2020:

He said: “A midfielder who has so many strings to his bow… He shows aggression, he shows quality on the ball, he can get around the pitch – wins the second ball and can dictate play.

The youngster has made 53 appearances in defensive midfield, but his ability to provide an attacking threat with goal contributions could make him the ideal central midfielder to replace McArthur, who is currently injured and nearing the end of his career.

McArthur, like the young Palace gem, is aggressive in his defensive duties, serving as the midfield metronome. Boateng appears to be capable of doing so, as well as possessing the offensive tools to do so.

Vieira should keep a close eye on the youngster's development with Queen's Park in the coming months, as he has the potential to become a very useful player in the senior team back in London, according to English media.