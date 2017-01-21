Crystal Palace winger Jefrrey Schlupp pushing for his first start under Sam Alladyce

Jeffrey Schlupp is pushing for his first start as a Palace player when the Eagles entertain Everton at Selhurst Park.

The former Leicester City forward made a late appearance from the bench in Palace's 3-0 defeat against West Ham last Saturday.

James McArthur, Fraizer Campbell and Scott Dann are all fit and available to manager Sam Allardyce, but Wilfried Zaha and Bakary Sako are away on African Nations Cup duty while Connor Wickham, Steve Mandanda, Jonathan Benteke (all knee) and Pape Souare (broken leg) remain sidelined.

Provisional squad: Hennessey, Speroni, Perntreou, Dann, Ward, Kelly, Tomkins, Delaney, Flamini, McArthur, Ledley, Townsend, Kaikai, Cabaye, Schlupp, Campbell, Remy, Mutch, Lee, Husin, Phillips, Fryers, C Benteke.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)