CSKA Sofia winger Edwin Gyasi stretched off in pain after cynical attack in derby clash with Levski Sofia

CSKA Sofia suffered another serious blow following an early injury scare for Ghana international Edwin Gyasi at the start of the derby with Levski Sofia.

"The Blues"broke the deadlock in the 6th minute after a goal by Sergiu Bush.

At the 18th minute Edwin Gyasi fell to the ground and was pulled out on a stretcher after he tried to send a thunderous strike at goal.

CSKA coach Stamen Belchev made a forced shift, with Alexander Georgiev in his place.

Within a few minutes Gyasi was taken to an ambulance and taken to a hospital to be examined.

The worries are that his injury can be serious.

Gyasi wailed in pain as he was being stretched off the field to the hospital after he was cynically tackled in their derby clash with Levski Sofia in the Russian Cup.

The game ended 2-0 in favour of Levski Sofia who were visiting, but the injury to Edwin Gyasi stole the headlines.

Gyasi has played 7 games for the side he joined in January and has scored a goal with several assists.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

