Cystal Palace defender Jeffrey Schlupp hopes for strong injury return

Crystal Palace defender Jeffrey Schlupp is defiant of making a strong return from injury before the end of the season.

The versatile Ghana left-back's season has been hampered with injuries, suffering his third of the season in training after their 3-2 defeat to Manchester United.

The former Leicester City man has began a rehabilitation process to speed up his recovery after spending time at the beach.

The 25-year-old hopes to recover in time for the final six games of the season.

He has become a key figure in the Eagles side since Roy Hodgson took over the reins last year.

Schlupp posted on Instagram," Il be Back stronger 🙏🏾"

