Dangweo Community emerge winners of MTN Savana Fest Competition

Dangweo Community emerged winners of this year's MTN Savanna Fest competition after beating Olikoko Community by 5-4 on penalties after a goalless stalemate.

The 2017 edition of the MTN Savanna Fest took place at the Bolgatanga Mobil Park under the watchful eyes of the regional Manager of MTN Mr. Asamani Richard.

Dangweo Community started their championship campaign on high note beating Tindomnlogo Community 4-0 in the preliminary round.

They marched on with a 1-0 win over Atulbabisi Community in the quarter final stages before negotiating their way past tournament favorites Kotokoline by 5-4 on penalties to lift the giant trophy, a set of jersey and a cash prize of ghc700.00.

Speaking at the event the Regional Manager of MTN Mr. Asamani Richard mentioned that MTN as a brand are happy with the turnout of events and also added that MTN have chosen the inter community soccer gala as a way of celebrating their subscribers.

This is the sixth edition of MTN Savanna Fest which is celebrated by the people of the Savanna belt- Northern Region, Upper East Region and Upper West Region.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)