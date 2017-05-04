Daniel Agyei reveals reason for his success in the Tanzanian league

Former Liberty Professionals and Medeama goalkeeper, Daniel Agyei, says that he is working hard to overcome the language barrier as he tries to build his career in Tanzania.

The 2009 U-20 World Cup winner joined Simba United in December 2016 and has been part of the team’s Simba title-chasing team. He has also set a new Tanzanian Cup record by keeping four clean sheets in the Tanzanian Cup.

He says that learning the local language is important for him to succeed in Tanzania.

“It is always difficult when you join a new club. When I joined Medeama, it was tough for me to adjust because I had to learn the names of the player especially the defenders.

“ I had to master each player and his style. It is the same thing here in Tanzania.”

“ I have learned a little Swahili because it will be important in working and controlling my back line. I am willing to learn more and speak more.”

Agyei and Simba are chasing a league and cup double in Tanzania. Simba will play Mbao FC in the final and the prospect of winning titles motivates Agyei.

“My target is to reach win trophies with Simba. I am working in this with my team mates. This is what I hope for and we are giving it everything to succeed.”

