Ghana defender Amartey goes straight into Leicester squad for FA Cup replay with Derby County

Daniel Amartey has been named in Leicester City's squad to face Derby County on Wednesday night in the FA Cup fourth round tie just one day after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Ghana international has quickly linked up with the Foxes after starring at the just ended tournament in Gabon

Manager Claudio Ranieri could name the versatile player in his starting line-up after recent struggles in the league.

Amartey played as centre back as the Black Stars finished fourth- losing 1-0 to Burkina Faso in the third-place playoff match.

He was named in the 2017 Nations Cup Best XI by CAF's Technical Study Group.

