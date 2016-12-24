Daniel Amartey could replace suspended Robert Huth in defence when Leicester host Everton on Boxing Day

Versatile Daniel Amartey could be fielded as a centre back to replace suspended Robert Huth against Everton on Boxing Day.

Huth is to serve a mandatory one-match ban after picking up his fifth yellow cards of the season against Stoke.

Amartey has been regular for the Foxes in midfield in the absence of injured Nampalys Mendy.

Manager Claudio Ranieri could re-assign him to partner Wes Morgan at the back.

Last week, he rose to head in a late equalizer in the 2-2 draw with Stoke City on the road.

The 22-year has played 14 league matches this term.

