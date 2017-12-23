Daniel Amartey sent off just seventeen minutes after coming on against Manchester United

Makeshift right-back Daniel Amartey’s nightmare season continued after he lasted just seventeen minutes in his first league outing in three months.

The 22-year-old who was sent on in the second half to replace injured Christian Fuchs but two avoidable yellow cards in the space of seven minutes meant he had to leave the game before it was over.

The Ghanaian impressed in the Carabao cup defeat to Manchester City and his efforts were rewarded by manager Claude Puel.

He was only making his first league appearance since the opening day defeat and it is fair to say that it will take some effort to see him back in the team given how fast he disappeared after coming into the game.

Leicester City have been impressive under manager Claude Puel-Amartey will have to work his socks off when his punishment is over to be able to win over the manager and return to the first team.

56:39 Daniel Amartey subbed on 68:25 Daniel Amartey yellow card 72:48 Daniel Amartey is sent off for a second bookable offence https://t.co/zCx8GYNme0 pic.twitter.com/rei1pEZqx0 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) December 23, 2017

