Ghana defender Daniel Amartey played the entire duration as Leicester City suffered a 1-0 defeat to ten-man League One side Millwall FC to exit the FA Cup.

Amartey was deployed as right-back for the struggling English champions at the Den on Saturday.

Shaun Cummings scored the match winner on the 90th minute mark.

Millwall defender Jake Cooper was sent off after 52 minutes for yellow card accumulation.

