Daniel Amartey to work under Craig Shakespeare after he was confirmed permanent manager

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey will hope to impress new Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare who was handed a three year deal.

The former assistant coach expressed his delight after the appointment and will hope that he is able to build on his strong start to life as the first team boss.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for me to continue along this new path in my career and to continue to work with a club and a group of staff I’ve grown extremely close to," Shakespeare told lcfc.com.

Amartey played a key role under former boss Ranieri but his numbers reduced significantly when Shakespeare took over.

