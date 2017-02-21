Daniel Amartey travels with Leicester City for Champions League game against Seville

In-form Ghana international Daniel Amartey was part of the Leicester City team that left Heathrow this morning for Sevilla ahead of their Champions League game tomorrow.

Amartey,missed all the league and cup games in January because he was with the Black Stars in Gabon for the Africa Cup of Nations.

But under fire manager Claudio Ranieri has named the versatile Ghanaian in his team in need of a win after the FA Cup defeat against Mill wall over the weekend.

Amartey and birthday boy Riyadh Mahrez were included in the team that will be playing at the Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium on Wednesday.

Leicester City won the English Premier League last season but have been desperately poor this season.

