Daniel Amartey’s new boss at Leicester City claims he can do the job after Liverpool victory

Craig Shakespeare said he is ready for the Leicester City job after leading them to victory against Liverpool.

The interim manager faced the media yesterday and said he hadn't had time to think about succeeding sacked manager Claudio Ranieri, but he said he was not fazed by the task in hand.

'I'm up for the challenge'

However, he said that he is up for the challenge of getting a reaction from City's under-performing players.

