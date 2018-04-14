Daniel Boateng and his famous football nephews – Jerome and Kevin Boateng

Daniel Boateng once met her, but that was many years ago. "Everyone lives his life. They both found their way. "He follows the careers of the two half-brothers on the television. Or he hears something about his cousin, the Berlin-based father of the stars.

The roots of the Boatengs are in Ghana. Born in Berlin, Jérôme grew up with his German mother, his Ghanaian father Prince Boateng separated from his mother. Prince Boateng is also the father of Jérôme's older half-brother Kevin-Prince. And Prince Boateng is the cousin of Daniel, who has lived in Melle for over 28 years and works for the company Melos. The 52-year-old is employed by the Meller granulator manufacturer in production.

Once played football in Ghana

Before leaving for Europe, he once played in Ghana for a selection in the third division. "But that was a long time ago," laughs Daniel Boateng. At his current employer, he kicked the company team and participated in company team tournaments. Meanwhile, his passion for football is limited to TV broadcasts of Bundesliga, Champions League and international matches. Whether he can see the current Champions League appearances of Jérôme with Bayern, depends on his respective shift service.

Daniel Boateng's nephew trained at Tennis Borussia Berlin and Hertha BSC, moved to Hamburger SV, to Manchester City and now plays for Bayern Munich. With the record champion, the defender has since 2013 become German champion every year, won the Champions League in 2013 and the World Cup title in 2014 with the German national team. Also in this season the FCB is represented in all important competitions; With the national team, the 29-year-old is aiming for the title defense in the summer of 2018 in Russia.

With his half-brother Jérôme already ran for Hertha BSC Berlin together in the Bundesliga. But then Kevin-Prince launched his European odyssey with the stations Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, FC Portsmouth, AC Milan, FC Schalke 04 and UD Las Palmas. The 31-year-old midfielder is well on his way to securing a starting position for a European competition with his current club Eintracht Frankfurt. Kevin-Prince once played for the German youth teams, but later decided to run aground for Ghana. At the 2010 World Cup in South Africa it came in the last group match against Germany to the meeting with Jérôme. It was the first duel between two brothers at a football World Cup.

Use against racism

Kevin-Prince Boateng is particularly noticeable against racism this season. And his uncle does the same: Daniel Boateng sent a message against populism and xenophobia with the Melos workforce as part of the international action weeks against racism. He thinks it's good that Kevin-Prince is advancing on the subject, says the uncle.

And how is this year's World Cup? "Germany wins," explains the 52-year-old with a laugh. Anyway, he'll keep his fingers crossed. Because Ghana is not qualified, the sympathy question does not even arise. But whether his nephews are on the pitch or not: Boateng prays for every player that he should not hurt himself.

