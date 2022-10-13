Daniel Kofi Kyereh a doubt for Freiburg's game against Nantes in Europa League clash 

Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh is a major doubt for Freiburg's game against Nantes due to injury.

The 26-year-old is reported to have picked up a muscular injury despite traveling with the team to France.

The Ghana international has been in fine form for the German Bundesliga side, scoring in three consecutive games and his absence will be a big blow to the team.

According to Freiburg's coach, Kyereh's injury is as a result of the more matches played within the short period.

Freiburg coach Christian Streich has started the last six games with the same starting eleven.

"We have to see how it looks. But that's normal with such high loads," said the 57-year-old, who is returning to the sidelines after recovering from corona disease.

Kevin Schade could move into the starting line-up or Wooyeong Jeong is also an option if the Ghana midfielder is ruled out of the game.

The Group G leaders could qualify for the knockout stages if they beat the French side in tonight's game.