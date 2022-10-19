Daniel-Kofi Kyereh included in Freiburg squad for German Cup clash against former club

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is expected to face his former club St Pauli on Wednesday evening after being named to Freiburg's squad for the DFB-Pokal clash.

The Ghana international had been a doubt after missing the previous two games due to a muscular issue. He missed the 4-0 Europa League win over Nates as well as the 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich.

He has recovered, however, and has been named to the bench for the match against St Pauli, where he spent two years.

Kyereh contributed to 24 goals in all competitions for St Pauli last season, scoring 13 and assisting on 11.

Freiburg signed him to a four-year contract worth 4.5 million euros as a result, and so far, he has three goals and one assist in 12 games.