Daniel-Kofi Kyereh on cloud nine after debut Freiburg goal

Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is very happy after scoring his first goal for German club Freiburg against Mainz on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Freiburg won 2-1 thanks to Kyereh's goal, keeping them in second place in the Bundesliga after eight games.

“01.10.22 ✍🏾 A day I will never forget! Happy about the W and my first Bundesliga Goal,” Kyereh posted on social media.

Happy about the W and my first Bundesliga Goal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UaLYBhb8yc — Daniel Kofi Kyereh (@kofi_kyereh17) October 1, 2022

The 26-year-old scored eight minutes to halftime to add to Michael Gregoritsch's early opener at the Europa-Park Stadion.

He joined Freiburg from St Pauli in a €4.50 million deal in July after scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists last season.

Kyereh recently appeared for Ghana in pre-World Cup friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

After coming off the bench in the 3-0 loss to Brazil, he was Ghana's best player in the 1-0 win over Nicaragua.

He is hoping to make Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November.