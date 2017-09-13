Daniel Opare pushing for Ghana return after his revival in German Bundesliga

Defender Daniel Opare could be in line for Black Stars return after impressing hugely for Augsburg over the weekend in the German Bundesliga.

Opare, who spent an unsuccessful loan spell at French second tier side RC Lens last season, was heavily tipped with a move away from the club in the summer transfer window.

But the former Real Madrid youth team defender was retained by head coach Manuel Baum as a cover for regular right back Raphael Framberg.

After warming the bench in the Fuggerstadter opening two games in the Bundesliga, the marauding right back was handed an opportunity in the game against FC Cologne in front of their boisterous fans, which he admirably passed with flying colours.

Unsurprisingly, Opare found his name in the DFB Bundesliga team of week with a 75 rating.

The 26-year-old could be a major asset for Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah in their subsequent FIFA World Cup and AFCON qualifiers after it became evidently clear that the team lacks greatly in that position whenever Harrison Afful is unavailable, as it happened in the first encounter against Congo at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Opare last played for Ghana as the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, where he started at right back in the 2-1 defeat against Brazil.

