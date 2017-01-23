Daniel Opare suffers injury Lens debut in French Ligue 2 defeat to Nimes
On-loan defender Daniel Opare was replaced after an hour due to injury on his debut for Lens in their 3-1 home defeat to Olympique Nimes in a Ligue 2 clash.
The right back was handed a starting role but replaced after 63 minutes by Akim Zedadka after the setback.
GHANASoccernet.com understands the injury is not a serious one and the 26-year-old could be available for Lens' next league match.
Opare is on loan for the rest of the season from German Bundesliga side Augsburg.