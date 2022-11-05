Daniel Owusu suffers 'awfully broken leg' in Austria; facing lengthy spell on sidelines

On-loan Daniel Owusu suffered a horrendous injury while playing for First Vienna in the Austrian second-tier on Friday, 4 November 2022.

The striker, in an attempt to control a ball, slipped without an opponent marking him and twisted his leg so badly that it stuck out at a very unnatural angle.

It was on the hour mark when First Vienna were trailing 2-1 against city rivals Rapid II Vienna in the derby clash.

The medical staff quickly rush over and helped and got treated on the pitch before being stretchered off.

Fans of the two teams, though terrified, could not help but applaud him as he was being carried off the pitch.

His replacement Lukas Grozurek managed to score the equalizer in the 79th as First Vienna raced from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home.

Owusu is owned by Red Bull Salzburg and the 19-year-old was farmed out to the 2. Bundesliga side for more first team experience.

The former WAFA SC kid has scored two goals in nine matches this season,