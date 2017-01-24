Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Danish giants Brøndby announce signing of Danish-born Ghanaian striker Kevin Mensah on three-year deal

Published on: 24 January 2017

Danish powerhouse Brøndby IF have announced the signing of Danish-born Ghanaian striker striker Kevin Mensah on a three-year deal.

Mensah has been snapped up from from fellow Danish  Superliga side Esbjerg fB.

The former Arsenal and Newcastle United trialist is expected to team up with Ghanaian goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey.

The attacker holds both Danish and Ghanaian passports.

The striker was born to a Ghanaian father and a Danish mother.

