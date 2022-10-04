Danlad Ibrahim: Asante Kotoko goalkeeper only Ghana Premier League player in FIFA 23 game

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim is the only Ghana Premier League player to appear in the recently released FIFA 23 video game.

The new game was released by EA Sports, and the ratings of the various players have divided fans with Ibrahim the only local player.

Danlad, Black Galaxies' number one goalkeeper, has a rating of 68 overall, with reflexes and ball handling at 70 and 69, respectively.

The Ghanaian champions took to Twitter to celebrate their goalkeeper, who was crucial in their league success last season.

𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗶𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗴𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗱…👍🏽 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 @EASPORTSFIFA 23 𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗳 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗲𝗿 @danlad_ibrahim pic.twitter.com/V6i5FYtnNC — Asante Kotoko SC - 21/22 GPL Champions🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) October 3, 2022

Meanwhile, former Chelsea star Michael Essien, who has retired from football and is now focusing on coaching, is the highest-rated Ghanaian in the game.

Essien has a rating of 87 in the game, followed by Arsenal star midfielder Thomas Partey who has a rating of 84.

Inaki Williams (81) is the game's third highest-rated Ghanaian, with Mohammed Kudus and Mohammed Salisu all in the top 10 (full list below).