Danlad Ibrahim: Asante Kotoko goalkeeper only Ghana Premier League player in FIFA 23 game

Published on: 04 October 2022
Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim is the only Ghana Premier League player to appear in the recently released FIFA 23 video game.

The new game was released by EA Sports, and the ratings of the various players have divided fans with Ibrahim the only local player.

Danlad, Black Galaxies' number one goalkeeper, has a rating of 68 overall, with reflexes and ball handling at 70 and 69, respectively.

The Ghanaian champions took to Twitter to celebrate their goalkeeper, who was crucial in their league success last season.

 

Meanwhile, former Chelsea star Michael Essien, who has retired from football and is now focusing on coaching, is the highest-rated Ghanaian in the game.

Essien has a rating of 87 in the game, followed by Arsenal star midfielder Thomas Partey who has a rating of 84.

Inaki Williams (81) is the game's third highest-rated Ghanaian, with Mohammed Kudus and Mohammed Salisu all in the top 10 (full list below).

  1. Michael Essien – 87
  2. Thomas Partey – 84
  3. Inaki Williams – 81
  4. Joseph Aidoo – 78
  5. Alexander Djiku – 77
  6. Mohammed Salisu – 77
  7. Frank Acheampong – 76
  8. Jeffrey Schlupp – 76
  9. Mohammed Kudus – 76
  10. Daniel Amartey – 76

