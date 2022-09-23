Danny Welbeck reacts to Tariq Lamptey’s dance moves in Ghana camp

Former England youth international Tariq Lamptey impressed with his dance moves as he got to know his Ghana teammates.

The Brighton wing-back had his induction ceremony while away with the Black Stars in France ahead of Friday's game against Brazil.

Ghana have been training at Deauville and face Brazil in Le Havre on Friday.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 this has cracked me up!! Uncle T 🔥🕺🏿🔥 @TariqLamptey https://t.co/8FclIsBpso — Danny Welbeck (@DannyWelbeck) September 21, 2022

Teammate Kofi Kyereh was among those to record Lamptey’s party piece.

Albion colleague Danny Welbeck commented on Twitter: “This has cracked me up!! Uncle T.”