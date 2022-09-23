GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Danny Welbeck reacts to Tariq Lamptey’s dance moves in Ghana camp

Published on: 23 September 2022
Danny Welbeck reacts to Tariq Lamptey’s dance moves in Ghana camp

Former England youth international Tariq Lamptey impressed with his dance moves as he got to know his Ghana teammates.

The Brighton wing-back had his induction ceremony while away with the Black Stars in France ahead of Friday's game against Brazil.

Ghana have been training at Deauville and face Brazil in Le Havre on Friday.

 

Teammate Kofi Kyereh was among those to record Lamptey’s party piece.

Albion colleague Danny Welbeck commented on Twitter: “This has cracked me up!! Uncle T.”

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more