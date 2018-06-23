Dauda Mohammed begins pre-season training with Anderlecht despite Vitesse Arnhem interest

Ghana youth forward Dauda Mohammed has started pre-season training with Anderlecht despite being linked with a move away from the club.
The former Asante Kotoko hitman returned to Belgium after a short holidays in Ghana to begin pre-season training with Anderlecht.
The 20-year-old enjoyed a remarkable season with the side's youth team where he managed to score 29 goals in 25 appearances.
Mohammed has been linked with loan switch to Dutch top-flight club Vitesse Arnhem.
He joined Anderlecht from Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko in 2016.