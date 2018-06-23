Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Dauda Mohammed begins pre-season training with Anderlecht despite Vitesse Arnhem interest

Published on: 2 hours ago
Dauda Mohammed

Ghana youth forward Dauda Mohammed has started pre-season training with Anderlecht despite being linked with a move away from the club.

The former Asante Kotoko hitman returned to Belgium after a short holidays in Ghana to begin pre-season training with Anderlecht.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a remarkable season with the side's youth team where he managed to score 29 goals in 25 appearances.

Mohammed has been linked with loan switch to Dutch top-flight club Vitesse Arnhem.

He joined Anderlecht from Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko in 2016.

