Published on: 28 October 2022
Dauda Mohammed: Tenerife interested in permanent deal for Ghanaian striker

Tenerife are interested in signing Dauda Mohammed on a permanent basis when his loan agreement expires at the end of the season.

The Spanish club signed the Ghanaian striker on loan from Anderlecht, with a purchase option included.

Tenerife have been impressed with Dauda and have decided to make the deal permanent; however, this will be contingent on their league standing at the end of the season.

If they avoid relegation, they will sign him to a three-year contract, but if they are relegated, Dadua will return to the Belgian side, where his contract expires in June 2023.

The attacker has a 1.2 million euros market value, according to Transfermarkt.

Dauda, 24, has one goal and one assist in eight games for Tenerife this season.

 

