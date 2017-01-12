David Accam backs Latif to be a Blessing in the MLS after signing for Kansas City

Chicago Fire forward David Accam is of the view that Latif Blessing will be a hit in the MLS after signing a two year deal with Kansas City.

The 21-year-old is heading to the MLS as the best player from the Ghana Premier where he scored 17 goals.

“Latif Blessing is a very good footballer and i am 100% sure he will succeed in the MLS,” he said in an interview with Starr FM.

“MLS is the best league to build Latif Blessing's career.”

By Rahman Osman

