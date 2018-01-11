David Accam congratulates Nemanja Nikolic for emerging Chicago Fire player of the season

Ghana winger David Accam has congratulated Hungarian international Nemanja Nikolic for emerging the Chicago Fire player of the season.

Accam who was a key contender of the award was beaten to it by the Hungarian but the Ghanaian believes that the output of Nikolic was better for him to win the award.

Despite admitting that he had his best season for Chicago Fire in the MLS in 2017, Accam is not bitter he was beaten to the most prestigious award in the club by Nikolic.

“Nikolic did really well and deserves the award. He won the goal king in the MLS and also played really well. So I congratulate him for winning the award,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com in an interview.

“Yes I had my best season so far in the MLS scoring 14 goals. My previous highest number of goals was 10 and I scored 14 this season. So for me whether I win the award or not I had a good season,” he added.

The Hungarian international, Nikolic scored 24 goals in 35 games for Chicago Fire to emerge the overall goal king of the MLS.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

