David Accam powers Chicago fire to victory over FC Dallas

Ghana forward David Accam scored the winning goal for Chicago Fire as they defeated FC Dallas 2-1 in the Eastern Conference of the Major League Soccer at the Toyota Park on Friday morning.

MLS top scorer Nemanja Nikolic opened the scoring for Chicago Fire in the 3rd minute with a close finish.

FC Dallas tied the scores minutes three minutes later courtesy veteran Belgium winger Roland Lamah.

The stunning start to the match continued when Accam restored Chicago's lead in the ninth minute – curling the ball past Seitz.

Nikolic had the chance to make it 3-1 in the 93rd minute after Victor Ulloa conceded a penalty but he was denied by Seitz.

The Fire are second in the Eastern Conference, two points adrift of Toronto FC while Dallas are third in West.

Accam is the first player in club history to score in five straight games.

His outstanding form has earned him a place in Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah's 30-man squad list ahead of next month's triple-header.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)