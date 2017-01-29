David Accam rejoins Chicago Fire for pre season after 2017 AFCON snub

David Accam has rejoined his club side and started training with Chicago Fire ahead of the start of the new Major League Soccer season.

Accam had a busy off season after training with the Ghana squad for the Africa Cup of Nations but was excluded from the preliminary squad.

He had earlier trained in Denmark to boost his fitness but head coach Avram Grant did not travel with him to UAE for their pre-tournament camp.

''I trained with the national team for a week or two,'' Accam said on Friday. ''Then obviously I didn’t make the cup, but for me I had a good workout and also spending quality time with my family home."

Accam also spent some of his offseason babysitting a newborn niece while back home with his family.

He has played five times for Ghana, including in World Cup qualifiers last year, but has yet to crack the roster as a regular on the team. He still said being in camp was a positive experience.

''Of course I enjoyed it,'' Accam said. ''Every time you are with the guys you enjoy it. You train with some of the best players in the country and you learn a lot from the players and also from the technical team.''

