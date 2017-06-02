David Accam rewarded with a place in the MLS team of the season that will play Real Madrid

Ghana and Chicago Fire forward David Accam has been named in the MLS side that will take on Real Madrid during their pre-season.

The Ghanaian international has scored 4 goals for Chicago Fire so far this season.

Surprisingly he was over looked for Black Stars team that will be playing against Ethiopia and United States of America.

Accam is Ghana's highest earner in the United States of America and has been one of the consistent performers for Fire this season with his over all contribution earning him rave review.

The team was voted for by fans of the MLS and the 26-year-old was the only Ghanaian named in the team.

