David Accam says Chicago Fire confidence has soared after season's first away win

David Accam believes Chicago Fire’s first away of the season in the MLS will lift the mood in the dressing room.

The Ghana international scored the only goal in the 52nd minute to bag the points for Fire.

"It's huge now--the confidence is huge now because we feel like we can beat anyone in this league and also control the game as well. Today we did, we controlled the game and we won today," Accam said in a post-match interview.

"We want to win every game. Especially playing at home, we don't care--anyone we play at home, we will try to win every game and that's what we will do."

Accam has scored six goals in 12 league appearances.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)