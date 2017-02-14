David Accam's agent rules out Allsvenskan return for Ghana striker

Ghana striker David Accam has no plans of returning to the Swedish Allsvenskan league.

The 26-year-old, who is currently on the books of Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire, has been linked with a return to Sweden.

The Ghana international enjoyed a breathtaking spell at Helsinborg where he emerged their cult hero.

But Accam's representative Phil Radley has ruled out the possibility of his client returning to the European country.

‘’There is nothing I know, we have at least not been in contact with a Swedish club. There has been interest in him, but from other European leagues. At present there are no concrete’’. he is quoted by fotbolldirekt.se.

‘’To be completely honest, it’s probably not interesting for David, at least not at present.’’

‘’Accam has a contract next season and that’s what we paid for from that he remains in the MLS."

The Right to Dream Academy product was overlooked for Ghana's squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations held in Gabon.

