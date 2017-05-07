David Atanga nominated for Player of the Month award in Austrian Bundesliga

Mattersburg striker David Atanga has been nominated for the Austrian Bundesliga Player of the Month award for April.

The former Ghana U20 star scored one goal in five matches played in the month under review.

His screamer in the 2-0 win at Sturm Graz earned him a place in the Team of of the Week.

Atanga put up impressive displays in the matches he could not find the back of the net.

On Saturday, he scored his season's third goal in the 2-0 win over his parent club Red Bull Salzburg.

Atanga joined Mattersburg in the January transfer window.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)