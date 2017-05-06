David Atanga scores against parent club Red Bull Salzburg in Mattersburg win

David Atanga scored against his parent club Red Bull Salzburg as Mattersburg run away with a 2-1 win in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday.

The Ghana youth international grabbed the match winner three minutes into the second half

It was Salzburg who scored first in the 10th minute through Brazilian Wamberto before Atanga provided the assist for Stefan Maierhofer to draw level after 25 minutes.

Atanga, on-loan, has now scored three goals in 12 league matches for the side he joined during the January transfer window.

He was replaced seven minutes from time by Barnabas Varga.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)