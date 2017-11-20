David Moyes warns Andre Ayew and co. "No more excuses"

Newly appointed West Ham United David Moyes has cautioned his charges that he will not condone any excuse from them as he tries to extricate their ailing season.

The former Manchester United manager was handed a six-month deal to help turn the Hammers fortunes around following the sack of Slaven Bilic earlier this month.

The 54-year-old was given a baptism of fire on his debut as they lost 2-0 to Watford on Sunday, and he's told his players to raise their level of performance as he will not take any excuse from them in their fight to escape the drop.

"I don't want to hear any excuses. There are no shortcuts now. It's been documented that we have not done well on a lot of physical stats so I don't want to hear excuses of 'why I didn't do this or why this didn't happen," Moyes told SkySports.

"Just get on and do the job and be a little more humble for your team-mates. Make sure you are part of the team and not an individual.

"The players can't keep getting away with making excuses, they have to stand up, take responsibility and say 'this is what we need, this is what we want' and I am hoping my staff and I can give them that."

The Irons missed key players such as Andre Ayew, Michail Antonio, Javier Hernandez, James Collins and Jose Fonte for the defeat at Vicarage Road.

