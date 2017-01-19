Debutants Bolga All Stars settle on Tamale Utrecht Academy Park as 'temporary' home ground

Ghana Premier League newboys Bolga All Stars have chosen the Tamale Utrecht Academy Park as their home for the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League.

The Bolga stadium is still under construction and will not be ready before the start of the competition on 04 February.

"We are using the Tamale Utrecht Academy park for the time be but we are hopeful of completing our stadium upgrade before the second half of the season so we will move back home when we complete the stadium works,'' club spokesperson Nelson Abagbna told GHANASoccernet.com.

The Stars of the East are the first club from the Upper East Region to play in the top flight after they won the GN Bank Division One League Zone One.

Their first home game of the season when they host champions Wa All Stars in a week II fixture.

By Nuhu Adams

