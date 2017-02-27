Decathlon to open West Africa's largest sports store in Accra

Leading French sports equipment and sportswear company Decathlon is set to open West Africa’s largest sports store in Accra in April this year.

The store will be located at the Junction Mall in Nungua, Accra from a 1,245 square meter area.

They have over 3,000 products across 40 sports ranging from popular sports such as football, basketball, swimming and cycling; to lesser known sports such as archery, hiking, kayaking and so on.

Decathlon will provide a football pitch, table tennis area, basketball court and turn-ball a Decathlon innovative product, specially designed for discovering racket sports, speedball or the pleasure of developing agility.

With its affordable prices of products, Decathlon offers sports users two (2) year warranty on all their products, an attestation to their superior quality.

The company also manufactures its own products from eco-friendly material and has won countless awards to that effect, across Europe.

Decathlon Ghana CEO Kwasi Tabury said: ''We are very excited to be making history in Ghana in my own country where Decathlon is really needed because we can change lives of many people.

''We are here in Ghana living our GHANAIAN DREAM to make the pleasure and benefits of sport accessible to everybody. We just want to see sport everywhere, in every corner of Accra to start.

''Making sports accessible and affordable to every person irrespective age, sex or creed is at the core of what Decathlon stands for.

''I truly look forward to seeing Ghanaian takes up sports as an everyday activity and try out new sports, new exercises as we introduce a wide array of sports to the Ghanaian Market.''

Decathlon Ghana will be introducing 40 new sports to the Ghanaian market including skating, snorkeling, scuba diving, hiking and kayaking.

Equipment and gear for these sports will be available at the Decathlon store and on the website www.decathlon.com.gh.

In addition, Decathlon will be embarking on various activities to promote different types of sports in Accra.

Already the brand has partnered the likes of the recently launched Marcel Desailly Foundation to support children in their football dreams by supplying them with some of the top quality football gear.

As Decathlon is known for its innovative products and value for money, it will showcase its own brands to the Ghanaian market.

This includes groundbreaking designs such as Kalenji (running wear), Kipsta (team sports), Quechua (hiking and camping), Domyos (fitness), Artengo (rackets sports) and Inesis (golf), which have not only proved popular among patrons across the world but have helped Decathlon truly follow its belief in making the pleasure and benefits of sports accessible to all.

Enthusiasts can expect regular cycling, running, skating, tennis and basketball tournaments along with Skating and Yoga workshops through the year at Decathlon’s Junction Mall store.

Decathlon is an innovative retail chain producing and selling brands that provide enjoyment for all sports people.

They are in Ghana to make sports accessible and affordable to every Ghanaian.

The price range for products at the store starts at GhC 10.

