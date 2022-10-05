Deep secret: Kwesi Nyantakyi reveals striking details of CAF succession plan before collapse

Outstanding former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi has revealed a grand plan detailing the succession plan at the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The ever-smiling football chief, who is serving a global ban over offences relating to conflict of interest, bribery and corruption, and commission, was tipped to become the next leader of the continent's governing body.

Nyantakyi warmed his way into the hearts of Africa's top football aficionados with his intelligence, work ethic and respect for the continent's top brass.

He was hugely tipped as the successor to former CAF Boss Ahmad Ahmad after hatching his election victory to unseat long-standing Issah Hayatou.

But his desire and quest to lead CAF was curtailed after controversial journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas claimed in a video that he took bribe -a claim that he has completely denied over the years.

He was initially handed a lifetime ban back in October 2018 but was reduced to 12 years on appeal.

However, Mr Nyantakyi has revealed an elaborate succession plan hatched by his own colleagues as the heir apparent to the throne until the collapse.

"It's not appointment. It's an election, he laughed over CAF's succession plan, he told Kings TV GH

"My colleagues saw the level of influence that I had and my work ethics. Of course, of course, many saw me as the next person in line for the leadership role at CAF.

"My own colleagues kept telling me I was the next leader and so I am not surprised it became such a huge rumour in town.

"I supported Ahmad Ahmad (former CAF boss) a lot and he told me when he shift to politics in his native Madagascar, and if I am around, he will gladly support me.

" I am sure he (Ahmad) will contest either as Presidential candidate or become a Prime Minister of the winning candidate when elections are held next year - that's 2023."

Nyantakyi's position as GFA boss has since October 2019 been taken over by Kurt Okraku.