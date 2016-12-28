Defender Abdul Ganiu Ismail pushing for Wa All Stars exit

Wa All Stars stalwart defender Abdul Ganiu Ismail is set to leave the club following the expiration of his contract, GHANASoccernet.com can report.

The centre back is not willing to sign a new contract with the Northern Blues as he is looking for a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Asante Kotoko have been heavily linked with a move for the Ghana youth defender.

He played 29 games as Wa All Stars defied odds to win their first-ever league title.

By Nuhu Adams

