Defender Baba Rahman is gutted following Ghana’s defeat to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon

Ghana international Baba Rahman who sustained a long term injury while playing for the Black Stars in the AFCON against the Cranes of Uganda has revealed he is in pain following the defeat to the Indomitable Lions.

Rahman who is in London recovering after undergoing surgery to correct an anterior ligament damage revealed he was saddened by the Stars semi-final defeat.

“Well I am hurting as much as all my colleagues in Gabon are hurting because I know how well we needed this trophy for the people of Ghana,” Rahman said

“Sometimes what you wish for you don’t get but we have to continue going.”

The Black Stars will now play against Burkina Faso for the third place game on Saturday.

