Defender Edwin Frimpong Manso scores as St. George begin Ethiopian Premier League title defence with a big win

Ghanaian defender Edwin Frimpong Manso grabbed a brace in the season's opener for St. George SA in the Ethiopian Premier League on Saturday.

The centre-back and captain of St. George scored twice as they began their league title defence with a mauling of newly-promoted Ethiopian Insurance Corporation FC.

St. George recorded a 7-1 thrashing at the Bahir Dar International Stadium to get their 2022-23 campaign underway.

Togo forward Ismail Ouro-Agoro opened the scoring in the 21st minute. He scored again to double the lead in the 43rd minute.

Frimpong got his name of the scoresheet with his first goal of the season on the stroke of halftime after heading home a corner-kick from Dawit Tefera.

Ouro-Agoro completed his hatrick after increasing the tally for the defending champions two minutes after restart.

Chernet Gugsa converted a penalty kick in the 58th minute whiles Binyam Belay and Tegenu Teshome added the remaining goals to seal the victory for St. George.

The hosts pulled one back with a goal from Biruk Mulugeta in stoppage time.