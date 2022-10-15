Defender Emmanuel Ntim returns to Caen squad for visit to Stade Lavallois in Ligue 2

Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim has returned to the SM Caen team ahead of their visit to Stade Lavallois in the French Ligue 2 on Saturday night.

The central defender has been out of the team since suffering an injury on his debut in August when they faced EA Guingamp.

Ntim scored a brilliant overhead kick in the same match but was replaced in the 32nd after the sustaining the injury which has kept him out for over a month.

The 26-year-old made a cameo appearance last weekend when Caen pipped Chamois Niort 1-0 at the Stade Michel d'Ornano.

The former Ghana U20 player was brought on in the latter stages of the match where he lasted only four minutes after replacing Gabon defender Johann Obiang.

Ntim has been named in Caen's 18-man squad for the trip to the Stade Francis Le Basser for the matchday 12 encounter.

Ntim has managed just two appearances due to injuries for Caen this campaign since joining in the summer from Valenciennes.