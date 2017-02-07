Defender Evans Quao ruled out of Kotoko opener Liberty with foot injury; sidelined for two weeks

Asante Kotoko defender Evans Quao has been ruled out their season opener against Liberty Professionals on Sunday due to a foot injury.

The centre back will spend close to two months in the treatment room and will miss close to eight matches.

Quao suffered the setback during their friendly against lower tier side Dacosta FC last Saturday.

Tests conducted revealed a fractured metatarsal in the fifth toe of his left leg during the game.

