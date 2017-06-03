Defender Isaac Donkor wants to be key member Inter Milan squad

Defender Isaac Donkor says his dream is to become a regular player for Inter Milan.

The 21-year-old is owned by the Nerrazzurri but spent last season on loan at Serie B side Cesena.

He is expected to return to the club to get his future sorted out.

"Inter is my team of heart, I grew up there. I'm aware that to get to the highest levels all players need to find continuity. If they call me I'm ready to play with anyone," the centre back told fcinternews.

Donkor has been linked with English Championship sdie Fulham.

He made eight appearances for the second half of the season playing for Cesena.

