Defender Issahaku Zakari extends Inter Allies stay

Inter Allies defender Issahaku Zakari has extended his contract with Inter Allies by a year ahead of the coming season.

The strong center back played a very crucial role in the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season with the ‘Eleven Is To One’ where he helped stabilized the defense.

The Club’s Vice President Delali Eric Senaye was pleased with the defender’s decision to stay with Allies and hailed him. “Issahaku has renewed his contract we’re all happy and we do appreciate him as a good professional player.”

Issahaku has now committed his future to the Club for another year and says “It’s very pleasing, to continue with Inter Allies,” he told the Club’s website.

“I’d like to thank the Club for their trust in me and hoping to work with the new Head Coach, Kenichi Yatsuhashi.”

“I thank my colleagues and everyone here who helped me to stay fit to be able to play at this level.”

“Ever since I arrived here the feeling has always been good, this keeps me motivated and helps me to push forward.”

He joined the Club last season having spells with AshantiGold and Techiman City he made 19 appearances last season, starting all.

