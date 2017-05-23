Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Defender John Boye set for a pay rise after helping Sivasspor gain super Lig promotion

Published on: 23 May 2017
Ghana defender John Boye with his team mates Leo

Ghana and Sivasspor defender John Boye is expected to be rewarded with a bumper pay rise after playing a pivotal role in their swift return to the Turkish Super Lig.

The Ghanaian was played in 25 league games and scored 3 important goals to aid the team’s goal of returning to the top flight league.

Boye was a strong target for some MLS side but his club have renewed their conviction for him and will offer to double his wages ahead of the new Super Lig season.

The 30-year-old is expected in Ghana this weekend as Ghana begin preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Ethiopia.

